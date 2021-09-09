Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $226.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to announce $226.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $222.70 million and the highest is $228.68 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $264.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $888.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $883.50 million to $897.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.40 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of EVH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.51. 7,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,912. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 2.40.

In other news, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $124,192.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 25,030 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $576,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,828. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,495,000 after purchasing an additional 93,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,859,000 after acquiring an additional 424,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evolent Health by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,427,000 after acquiring an additional 309,949 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Evolent Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,163,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,093,000 after acquiring an additional 60,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Evolent Health by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,638,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,843,000 after acquiring an additional 109,864 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

