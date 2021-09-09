Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $152.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will post sales of $152.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $153.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.60 million. Oil States International reported sales of $134.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year sales of $577.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $576.00 million to $579.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $703.10 million, with estimates ranging from $665.60 million to $759.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oil States International.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 169,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 480.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,330,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 26,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Oil States International by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OIS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 609,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,254. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63. The company has a market cap of $340.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 3.97.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

