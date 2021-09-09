Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. PAE reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 1.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAE. Morgan Stanley downgraded PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ PAE traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $6.38. 1,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,287. The company has a market cap of $593.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. PAE has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAE. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAE during the second quarter valued at $7,738,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAE during the second quarter worth $5,464,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in PAE during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of PAE by 55,382.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

About PAE

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

