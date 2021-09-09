Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quantum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.03. Quantum posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quantum.

Get Quantum alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of QMCO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,827. Quantum has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48.

In related news, Director John Fichthorn bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,399.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 18,830 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $136,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 815,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,077.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,368 shares of company stock worth $1,842,342 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 130.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Quantum by 6,429.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 151,156 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in Quantum by 26.4% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 174,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 36,525 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 183.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 163,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quantum by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 112,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 47,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quantum (QMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.