Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to report ($1.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.41) and the lowest is ($1.78). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.80) to ($5.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($5.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($4.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.09).

Several brokerages have recently commented on RLMD. Truist raised their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.55 target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $104,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,635.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 93,180.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Knott David M boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 12.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.63. 640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,125. The firm has a market cap of $447.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.32. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $40.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.93.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

