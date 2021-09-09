Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. The TJX Companies posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX stock opened at $69.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16. The company has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

