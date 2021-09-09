Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) to report sales of $46.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for UpHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.50 million to $47.79 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full year sales of $179.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.35 million to $182.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $314.46 million, with estimates ranging from $300.17 million to $328.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UpHealth.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on UpHealth in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Avi S. Katz bought 63,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 20.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPH. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth about $34,745,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth about $11,973,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth about $1,011,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the second quarter worth about $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPH stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,951. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70. UpHealth has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

