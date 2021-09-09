Zacks: Analysts Expect ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) to Post $4.67 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) will report $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ASML’s earnings. ASML posted earnings per share of $2.96 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ASML will report full-year earnings of $16.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.78 to $16.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $19.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.93 to $21.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ASML.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $748.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ASML by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after buying an additional 1,480,431 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,772,846,000 after acquiring an additional 92,630 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,800,226,000 after acquiring an additional 92,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ASML by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,799,997,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after acquiring an additional 133,558 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $857.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $766.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $677.85. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $351.09 and a fifty-two week high of $868.88. The firm has a market cap of $360.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASML (ASML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.