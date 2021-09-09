Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Brokerages expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.50. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 577,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,601,000 after acquiring an additional 32,470 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average of $35.65. The firm has a market cap of $463.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $42.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

