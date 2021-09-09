Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.03 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will post sales of $55.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.31 million and the lowest is $52.12 million. Global Blood Therapeutics posted sales of $36.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year sales of $201.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.42 million to $226.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $326.69 million, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $497.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. The business had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million.

Several research firms have commented on GBT. Truist Securities upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

NASDAQ GBT traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,301. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 7.22. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

