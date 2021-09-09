Zacks: Analysts Expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.25. Harsco posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.36 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

HSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Harsco by 693.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Harsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.65. 2,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,627. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -596.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.06. Harsco has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $23.73.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

