Zacks: Analysts Expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will post sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the highest is $1.58 billion. Regions Financial reported sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year sales of $6.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,174,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,515 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,610,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,118 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,683 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $19.49. 6,924,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,966,403. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $23.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

