Zacks: Analysts Expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will post $18.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.96 million and the lowest is $18.06 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $16.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $73.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.87 million to $75.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $74.85 million, with estimates ranging from $72.05 million to $77.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 70.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.78. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,409. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 887,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. 13.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

