Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to Post $1.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to report earnings of $1.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.95. Alexandria Real Estate Equities posted earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $7.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.39 to $8.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARE. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $207.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.32. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $209.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

In related news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,325,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 26,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 85,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.