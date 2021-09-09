Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.37 Million

Brokerages expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to post sales of $65.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Well’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.90 million and the highest is $68.92 million. American Well posted sales of $62.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year sales of $255.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $252.86 million to $258.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $347.84 million, with estimates ranging from $333.69 million to $359.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

NYSE:AMWL traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $10.80. 2,153,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,363. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76. American Well has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72.

In other American Well news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $51,544.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,035.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,340,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,569 shares of company stock worth $3,205,764 over the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 286.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Well by 149.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191,212 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in American Well by 130.7% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Well by 409.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Well by 198.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

