Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) to report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Core & Main’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Core & Main.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

CNM stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 463,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,093. Core & Main has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $30.57.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

