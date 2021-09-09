Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.56. Genpact reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,902,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 336,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,636,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228,091 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,048,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,217,000 after purchasing an additional 131,501 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,669,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,569,000 after purchasing an additional 989,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,851 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genpact stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.04. 631,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,911. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.23. Genpact has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $52.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

