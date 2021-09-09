Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.05. Iteris reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Iteris.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Iteris had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.14 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITI shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Iteris news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 32,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $229,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,571 shares in the company, valued at $878,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 276.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 80,077 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 29,270 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.67. 165,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,966. Iteris has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $7.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.38.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.