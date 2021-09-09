Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to announce sales of $8.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.17 million and the lowest is $8.15 million. LightPath Technologies reported sales of $9.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $38.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.29 million to $38.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $38.51 million, with estimates ranging from $37.48 million to $39.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPTH. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,352. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.67. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $5.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

