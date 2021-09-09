Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to Announce $2.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will post $2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07. Rockwell Automation posted earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $9.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $9.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.87 to $10.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.25.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $318.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $327.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $307.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.28.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total transaction of $509,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,364 shares of company stock worth $7,004,148. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after acquiring an additional 36,156 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.9% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

