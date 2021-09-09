Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Analysts expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to post ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Vir Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $564,472.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,633,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,759,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,552.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,895 shares of company stock worth $6,395,285. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 37.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 38,141 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 79.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 108,373.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 685.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,995,000 after acquiring an additional 276,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VIR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.29. 1,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,749. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of -1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

