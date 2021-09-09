Zacks: Brokerages Expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.42 Million

Equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will announce sales of $120.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.30 million to $124.00 million. CyberArk Software reported sales of $106.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year sales of $491.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $489.66 million to $496.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $554.00 million, with estimates ranging from $544.71 million to $568.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 32,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4,515.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 125,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 122,869 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,701. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.20. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $171.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.65 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

