Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to Announce $3.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.96. The Home Depot reported earnings of $3.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $14.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.91 to $15.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 4,056,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,029,293,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,167,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $332.15. The company had a trading volume of 137,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,586. The firm has a market cap of $350.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $326.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

