Zacks: Brokerages Expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Brokerages predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. TherapeuticsMD also posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.63 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXMD. Zacks Investment Research cut TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $81,203.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cooper C. Collins purchased 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 961,000 shares of company stock valued at $697,070 in the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 50.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 837,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 306,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 222,058 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 707,450 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $327.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

