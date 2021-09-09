Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) to “Buy”

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $35.77. 1,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,682. The firm has a market cap of $557.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.69. Arrow Financial has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 14.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrow Financial will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 20.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 9.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 106,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 23.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Financial (AROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.