Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) to “Buy”

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Shares of NASDAQ GECC remained flat at $$3.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 83,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.22.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 million. Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 56.42% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Research analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 14.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 130,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 51.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 141,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 12.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 316,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 35,199 shares during the last quarter. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

