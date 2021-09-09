Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)’s share price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 6,617 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 548,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.94). As a group, analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the second quarter worth about $109,000. 0.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

