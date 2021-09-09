Zevin Asset Management LLC Buys 6,486 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

NYSE CL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.09. 71,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,341,424. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.32 and its 200-day moving average is $80.23. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

