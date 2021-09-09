Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $11.08

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.08, but opened at $10.72. Zhihu shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 2,966 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZH. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,661,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,177,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

