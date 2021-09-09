Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.750-$4.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.01 billion-$4.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.070-$1.080 EPS.

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Zoom Video Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $401.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $293.60 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $273.20 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.24, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.20.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total value of $29,755,465.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,621 shares of company stock valued at $117,038,200 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications accounts for 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

