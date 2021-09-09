Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.070-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$4.790 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $401.14.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $293.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.20. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $273.20 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total value of $29,755,465.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,621 shares of company stock worth $117,038,200. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications comprises about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

