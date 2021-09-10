$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.9% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 72,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter valued at $3,054,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter worth $6,927,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVAL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.81. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,125. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

