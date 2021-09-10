-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Smart Sand posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.30 million. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SND remained flat at $$2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 82,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,419. The stock has a market cap of $101.75 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69.

In other news, COO William John Young sold 47,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $136,967.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,257 shares in the company, valued at $542,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 102.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

