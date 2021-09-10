$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USCB shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Century Bank in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on U.S. Century Bank in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of USCB stock opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. U.S. Century Bank has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $14.28.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

