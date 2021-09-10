-$0.32 EPS Expected for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24).

Several research analysts have recently commented on TCON shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, Director Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 6,545 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCON opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

