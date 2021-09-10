-$0.32 EPS Expected for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24).

Several research analysts have recently commented on TCON shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, Director Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 6,545 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCON opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.