-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Applied DNA Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.20). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 220.18% and a negative return on equity of 116.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.81. 54,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,591. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

