$0.39 EPS Expected for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.40. Digital Turbine reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.80, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.37. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,238,000 after buying an additional 254,166 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 1.2% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 33,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

