-$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.77) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.64). SpringWorks Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($2.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($2.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $67.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.06. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 0.69. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $96.48.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 6,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $553,775.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $70,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,114,864 shares of company stock valued at $79,596,274. Insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

