$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to report sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $980.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries posted sales of $702.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year sales of $4.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Worthington Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $125,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,677.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,497 shares of company stock worth $1,239,822. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,778,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 1,312.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 169,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after buying an additional 157,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,567,000 after buying an additional 113,466 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,742,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,630. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $35.69 and a 1-year high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.15. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

