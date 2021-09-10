$1.39 EPS Expected for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to post $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. ConocoPhillips posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 548.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $6.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on COP. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 30.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 90.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 314,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $19,179,000 after acquiring an additional 149,325 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $6,586,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $383,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,285,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,279,602. The firm has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.48 and its 200-day moving average is $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

