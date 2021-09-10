$1.41 Billion in Sales Expected for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to post $1.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.60 billion. BRP reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year sales of $6.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOOO. CIBC raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in BRP by 17.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,814,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,549,000 after buying an additional 868,626 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BRP by 449.2% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,806,000 after buying an additional 353,060 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 45,170.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 240,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 239,857 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 40.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,912,000 after purchasing an additional 158,122 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOOO stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,691. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.10 and a 200 day moving average of $82.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 3.00. BRP has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $102.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.45%.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

