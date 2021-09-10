$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Analysts expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) to report $1.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $6.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $45.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.99. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,473 shares of company stock valued at $752,689. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after buying an additional 147,125 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 582.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 129,672 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 137,247 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,579,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

