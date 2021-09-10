$1.82 EPS Expected for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to post $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91. EMCOR Group posted earnings per share of $1.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EME shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 45,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in EMCOR Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EME opened at $118.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $63.69 and a 12 month high of $129.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

