$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will report $1.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.01 billion and the lowest is $1.75 billion. MercadoLibre reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year sales of $6.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $10.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.

MELI stock traded up $14.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,898.19. 4,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,268. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $959.87 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -37,668.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,710.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,563.42.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

