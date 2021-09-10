$1.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to report $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the highest is $2.05. Ralph Lauren reported earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $8.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.82) EPS.

RL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth $86,000. 59.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.42. 2,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $142.06.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

