$1.97 EPS Expected for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) will announce $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88. American Financial Group reported earnings per share of $2.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $9.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

NYSE AFG traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.71. 259,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,432. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.78. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $141.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $333,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,732 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,130 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 201,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,032 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $1,072,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $13,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

