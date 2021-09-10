1,059 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,627 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after acquiring an additional 441,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after acquiring an additional 408,262 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,711.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 301,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4,712.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 248,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,339,000 after acquiring an additional 243,575 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $404.58 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $420.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $390.47 and a 200-day moving average of $364.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

