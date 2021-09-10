1,186 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Purchased by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 188.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 41,060 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 81,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 22,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $217.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.58 and a twelve month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.50.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,627 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

