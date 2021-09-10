$127.59 Million in Sales Expected for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to report $127.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.25 million. Invitae reported sales of $68.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year sales of $486.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $478.64 million to $494.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $691.52 million, with estimates ranging from $672.09 million to $715.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Invitae.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%.

NVTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

NVTA traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $31.17. 1,972,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,881,211. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.86. Invitae has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $61.59.

In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $76,565.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 20,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $642,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,475 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 36.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 20,271 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 163.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Invitae by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after buying an additional 88,284 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Invitae by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.