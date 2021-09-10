139,578 Shares in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Bought by JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 139,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF accounts for about 0.4% of JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $605,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.85. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,790. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $19.63.

